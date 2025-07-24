J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Values Added Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group stock opened at $2,022.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,956.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,873.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,491.03 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

