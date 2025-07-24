J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $1.28 Million Position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRL. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE HRL opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.33. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

