Jacobsen Capital Management Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,339,470 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.39, for a total value of $536,651,023.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 887,933,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,683,180,030.61. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at $113,231,873. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,947,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,588,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $228.29 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.60 and a 200-day moving average of $208.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.