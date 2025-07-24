JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $63.12 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

