Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock Holdings Decreased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 452,400.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $307,750.00. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 811,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,902.40. This trade represents a 3.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $634,930 in the last ninety days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

KYN stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

