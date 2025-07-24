Kellanova (K) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kellanova to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $83.22.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on K

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $9,113,931.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,784,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,735,082.08. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $111,198,218. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kellanova stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.