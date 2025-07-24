Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Position Boosted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kellanova by 19.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 88.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $17,558,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of K stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $9,113,931.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,784,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,735,082.08. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $111,198,218 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on K. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kellanova

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.