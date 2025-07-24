Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Holdings Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 331.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 374,798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,325,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Kemper by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 730,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 331,770 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 3,378.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 214,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,016,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.28. Kemper Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.74.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.71 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,032.33. This trade represents a 5.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.24 per share, with a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,562.40. This trade represents a 13.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

