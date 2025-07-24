Kendall Capital Management Sells 91 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,947,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,588,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $228.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.60 and its 200 day moving average is $208.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.