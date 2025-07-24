Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 270 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $148.21 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.26. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $15,929,644.75. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,642,696.74. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

