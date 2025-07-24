Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 150,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 129,301 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,208,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,606,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 328,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 317,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 41,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $49.32 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.