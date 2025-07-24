Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,621.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE:NCLH opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.13. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 66.78% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Melius Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.