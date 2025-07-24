Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $728,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 211,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 685.5% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,367 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 88.45%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

