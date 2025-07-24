Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,431,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,682,000 after acquiring an additional 312,551 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 198,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 74,090 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,408,000 after buying an additional 57,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after buying an additional 207,719 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0%

EEM opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

