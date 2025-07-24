Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $292,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $251.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.32. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

