Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,558 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 2,071.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.