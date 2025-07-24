Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,459 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.44 and a twelve month high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

