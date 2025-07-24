Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,142,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

