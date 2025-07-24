KeyCorp Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.74.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

