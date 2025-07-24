Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.73.
Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Stock Performance
NYSE:KRC opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $43.78.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4 EPS for the current year.
Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
