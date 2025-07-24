Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.
Kirkland’s Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.
