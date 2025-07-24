KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Boosted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 38.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $3,674,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 in the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:KKR opened at $148.21 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.26.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

