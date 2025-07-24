La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.26.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $570.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LZB. Wall Street Zen cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

