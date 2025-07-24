Lamb Weston Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 67,997 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,307% compared to the average volume of 4,834 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,547,000 after buying an additional 135,188 shares in the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $20,383,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $3,342,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $823,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.