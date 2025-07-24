Loop Capital Downgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Hold

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.16.

NYSE SHOP opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in Shopify by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 16.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

