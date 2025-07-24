lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,079 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $523,520,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after purchasing an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $159,364,000 after purchasing an additional 561,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after buying an additional 556,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $224.03 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $219.97 and a one year high of $423.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.53.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

