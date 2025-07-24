lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $224.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $303.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $276.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Argus cut lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.53.

LULU opened at $224.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. lululemon athletica has a 52-week low of $219.97 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.08 and its 200-day moving average is $308.74.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,053,000 after buying an additional 40,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

