Lumen Technologies (LUMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 602,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 272,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,985,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 300,328 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

