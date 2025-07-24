Mac Armstrong Sells 5,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 382,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,572,558.80. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Tuesday, July 15th, Mac Armstrong sold 3,191 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $456,632.10.

On Monday, June 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $790,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.96, for a total value of $809,800.00.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $136.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.91. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.55 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palomar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Palomar by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth $45,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $46,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 116.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.