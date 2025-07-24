Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Sells $490,042.00 in Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Friedman sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total value of $490,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 187,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,513,014.92. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $306.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.63 and a 12 month high of $377.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -1.05.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.54% and a negative net margin of 123.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $443.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $757,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 280.7% during the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.