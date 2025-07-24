Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 58,570.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,540,000 after buying an additional 696,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $306,863,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 771,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,324,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,775,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 256,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,482,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $574.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $554.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.24.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.