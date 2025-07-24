MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Financial Contrast

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) and MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MillerKnoll and MasterBrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MillerKnoll -1.01% 10.44% 3.40% MasterBrand 3.74% 12.60% 5.75%

Volatility & Risk

MillerKnoll has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MasterBrand has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MillerKnoll $3.67 billion 0.37 -$36.90 million ($0.56) -35.71 MasterBrand $2.70 billion 0.55 $125.90 million $0.78 15.13

This table compares MillerKnoll and MasterBrand”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MasterBrand has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MillerKnoll. MillerKnoll is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MasterBrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of MillerKnoll shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of MasterBrand shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of MillerKnoll shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of MasterBrand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MillerKnoll and MasterBrand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MillerKnoll 0 2 0 0 2.00 MasterBrand 1 0 1 0 2.00

MasterBrand has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.08%. Given MasterBrand’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MasterBrand is more favorable than MillerKnoll.

Summary

MasterBrand beats MillerKnoll on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions. It offers its products under the MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Herman Miller Circled Symbolic M, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger, Design Within Reach, DWR, HAY, NaughtOne, Nemschoff, Aeron, Mirra, Embody, Setu, Sayl, Cosm, Caper, Eames, Knoll, KnollExtra, Knoll Luxe, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Edelman Leather, Spinneybeck Leather, Generation by Knoll, Regeneration by Knoll, MultiGeneration by Knoll, Remix, Holly Hunt, Vladimir Kagan, Muuto, Barcelona, and Womb names. The company offers its products through independent contract furniture dealers, direct contract sales, e-commerce websites, and wholesale and retail stores. Its products are used in institutional, health/science, and residential and other environments, and industrial and educational settings, as well as transportation terminals. The company was formerly known as Herman Miller, Inc. and changed its name to MillerKnoll, Inc. in November 2021. MillerKnoll, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders. The company was formerly known as United Cabinet Incorporated. MasterBrand, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

