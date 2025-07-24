Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,728 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Matador Resources by 71.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Matador Resources by 61.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 60,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Matador Resources by 11.8% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 292,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 30,887 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 111,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,999.70. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.53 per share, with a total value of $41,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 93,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,765.40. This trade represents a 1.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,850 shares of company stock worth $601,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

