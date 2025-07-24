Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META opened at $713.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $689.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $640.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $808.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $752.33.

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total transaction of $336,232.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,013.36. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,954 shares of company stock valued at $105,433,784. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

