MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $12.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $10.00 target price on MFA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MFA Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jones Trading upgraded MFA Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MFA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

MFA Financial Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 823.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $971.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.63.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.21%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.94%.

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.