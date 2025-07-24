MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $172,888.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,106,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,228,256.24. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,746 shares of company stock worth $7,500,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in MongoDB by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.9% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.35.

MDB stock opened at $228.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -200.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.84. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

