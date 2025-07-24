MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MongoDB from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MongoDB from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on MongoDB from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.35.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $228.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average of $212.84. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the sale, the director owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at $259,039,404. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,196. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $189,584,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in MongoDB by 863.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,694,000 after buying an additional 780,200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $128,706,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 481,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.