Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $88.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.30. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

