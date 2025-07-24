Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 117.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Natera by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $719,480.64. Following the sale, the director owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,628.48. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,980 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $1,047,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 185,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,795,818.20. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,101 shares of company stock worth $8,771,577. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $137.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 1.73. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.55.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

