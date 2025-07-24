NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 230.81, a quick ratio of 230.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 88.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

