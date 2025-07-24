Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $124.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $106.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

