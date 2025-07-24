NOV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NOV by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in NOV by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NOV by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NOV has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

