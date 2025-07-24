Novavax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 48,201 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical volume of 16,069 call options.

Novavax Stock Up 8.6%

NVAX opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. Novavax has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $666.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.08 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 115.51% and a net margin of 38.14%. Novavax’s revenue was up 610.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Novavax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Get Our Latest Report on NVAX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,726,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,439,000 after acquiring an additional 296,181 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its position in Novavax by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,511,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,524,000 after acquiring an additional 379,934 shares during the period. Sanofi acquired a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novavax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 155,206 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.