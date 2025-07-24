NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMIT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000.

NYSEARCA:MMIT opened at $23.72 on Thursday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

