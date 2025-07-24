PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 631,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,675,000 after purchasing an additional 86,215 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in PACCAR by 15.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,404,000 after buying an additional 104,281 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.68.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $101.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.44.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

