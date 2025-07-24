Pachira Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $752.33.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $713.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $689.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $640.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total transaction of $336,232.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,013.36. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.41, for a total value of $365,213.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,795.82. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,954 shares of company stock valued at $105,433,784. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

