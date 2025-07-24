Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $364.91 billion, a PE ratio of 672.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $155.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,987,191.63. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $111,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,654.07. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

