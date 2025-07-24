PFG Advisors Acquires 1,715 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $203.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

