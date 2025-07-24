PFG Advisors Acquires 1,863 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.93.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.2%

MPC stock opened at $177.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

