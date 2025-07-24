PFG Advisors Acquires 21,557 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,557 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.72% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

FTXO stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

